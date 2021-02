(WSAV) – A crucial part of Hilton Head Prep’s run to a playoff berth in SCISA 2A, Tommy Stauffer earned distinguished honors for his play on both sides of the ball.

After racking up first team all-region rewards as a wide receiver and defensive back, Stauffer is one of two Hilton Head Prep Dolphins to make this year’s Blitz Border Bowl roster.

According to Lowcosports.com, Stauffer gave defenses headaches with over 1000 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns.