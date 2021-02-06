DB Steffin Gadson, May River

(WSAV) – Sometimes the best measure of a cornerback’s ability is how rarely the ball is thrown their was over the course of a game.

According to Lowcosports.com, the senior lockdown corner for May River was rarely tested and still managed to come up with an interception and 26 tackles on the year! It seems the state of South Carolina noticed his dominance and gave him a spot on the the 4A All-State team as well.

Gadson is weighing his future plans with offers from Limestone and The Citadel (as a preferred walk-on). If Gadson decides to continue his football career at the next level, Sharks’ head coach Rodney Summers says whoever picks him up will get an athlete who keeps his head down and let’s his play on the field do the talking.

