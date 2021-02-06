(WSAV) – Look up the term “ball-hawk” on Google and you’ll see Shakari Denson on the first page of results.
The Ohio University commit had 17 interceptions in his career with the Claxton Tigers and played multiple positions.
Not bad for someone that saw himself as more of a basketball guy at first.
Denson’s mark on the Tigers’ secondary will be noticed for a long time to come, and we’re excited to welcome him to Team Coastal Empire.
DB Shakari Denson, Claxton
