DB Paul Mosley, Country Day

(WSAV) – Quick feet, great speed and a high football IQ separate Paul Mosley from the pack. 
 
The Country Day defensive back formed a solid tandem with teammate Erik Brown on the field and served as a team leader off of it. 
 
Mosley is also the president of the Savannah Teen Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, an organization devoted to developing future African-American community leaders. 
 
We’re excited to have Paul Mosley representing Team Coastal Empire.

