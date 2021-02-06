(WSAV) – Quick feet, great speed and a high football IQ separate Paul Mosley from the pack.
The Country Day defensive back formed a solid tandem with teammate Erik Brown on the field and served as a team leader off of it.
Mosley is also the president of the Savannah Teen Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, an organization devoted to developing future African-American community leaders.
We’re excited to have Paul Mosley representing Team Coastal Empire.
DB Paul Mosley, Country Day
