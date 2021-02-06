(WSAV) – You won’t find many 165-pound guys that can bench 280 pounds, but that’s exactly what Screven County strong safety P.J. Flowers can do.
Flowers, a three-sport athlete that came out for football, basketball and track, was a do-it-all player for the Gamecocks in the secondary.
He had the ability to provide help over the top in cover 2, or come up to the line of scrimmage and make tackles on run blitzes.
Flowers would have been a versatile piece for Team Coastal Empire in the Blitz Border Bowl.
DB P.J. Flowers, Screven County
