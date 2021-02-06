DB Nashaun Green, Hilton Head

(WSAV) – Owner of one of the most impressive interceptions we’ve seen on the WSAV Blitz Live Game of the Week, defensive back Nashaun Green gave Hilton Head gave the Seahawks some much-needed playmaking ability this season.

Lined up against an all-state player from James Island, Green was able to come up with a massive interception with the receiver draped all over him. The best part? Cornerback was a position that coach B.J. Payne says Green never really played before this season.

He still managed to earn Honorable Mention for Lowcosports.com’s All-Lowco Football Team.

Check out coach Payne’s full breakdown of Green and his game in the video above!