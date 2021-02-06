(WSAV) – Malik Demery of Windsor Forest was an impact player in the secondary, intercepting five passes and returning two of them for touchdowns during the 2020 season.
Eventually Knights head coach Jeb Stewart noticed that opponents no longer threw in Demery’s direction, wary of having the ball end up in his gloves.
Stewart also says Demery was one of the best athletes at Windsor Forest in any sport, something he showed every single time he stepped on to the field.
Even on a stacked Border Bowl roster, Demery is one guy that Low Country QBs might have stayed away from.
DB Malik Demery, Windsor Forest
