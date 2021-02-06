DB Jamario Blige, Windsor Forest

(WSAV) – When you line up in the same secondary as Malik Demery, the ball is going to come your way more often than the average player.



Windsor Forest’s Jamario Blige was more than equal to the task, coming up with some clutch interceptions and pass breakups while being the team’s vocal leader.



Even though Blige was injured for part of the year, he still showed up to every practice and game to motivate the team. If he brings that attitude with him to Chattanooga, Blige will be set up for a long and prosperous college career.



Welcome, Jamario, to Team Coastal Empire.