DB Erik Brown, Country Day

(WSAV) – Country Day’s Erik Brown is a difference-maker on both the hardwood and the gridiron.
When he’s not giving people buckets as one of the Hornets’ leading scorers, Erik Brown is playing multiple positions on the football field. Brown has had time at running back, wide receiver and corner throughout his high school career, excelling at all of them.
Brown came down with two interceptions in his senior year and played tight coverage on some of the area’s best receivers.
Welcome to Team Coastal Empire, Erik Brown!
