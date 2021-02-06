(WSAV) – Cameron Selders showed positional flexibility for the Cavaliers, going from a two-year stint at cornerback to a safety role seamlessly.
Described as both a fearless tackler and a superior ball-hawk by his coach, Selders is going to make an impact for someone at the next level.
Welcome to Team Coastal Empire, Cameron Selders.
DB Cameron Selders, Calvary Day
