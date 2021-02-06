DB Cameron Selders, Calvary Day

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – Cameron Selders showed positional flexibility for the Cavaliers, going from a two-year stint at cornerback to a safety role seamlessly. 
 
Described as both a fearless tackler and a superior ball-hawk by his coach, Selders is going to make an impact for someone at the next level. 
 
Welcome to Team Coastal Empire, Cameron Selders. 
 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories