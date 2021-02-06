(WSAV) – Not many defensive players in the entire Coastal Empire had a better single game performance than Bradley Anderson did against Mount de Sales in October of this year.
The Savannah Christian defensive back had 16 total tackles, including three for a loss and forced two fumbles in a 40-11 Raider victory.
Anderson combined a physical tackling style with solid coverage instincts to be one of the best players on the Savannah Christian defense.
He’s definitely earned his spot on Team Coastal Empire.
DB Bradley Anderson, Christian Prep
