DB Antawn Griffin, Colleton County

(WSAV) – Much like his role on the basketball team as a shooting guard and point guard, Antawn Griffin was the leader for Colleton County’s defense during the 2020 season.

If you are an opposing ball carrier or pass catcher, it’s best to steer clear of the senior defensive back. Not only is he described as a ‘ballhawk’, Cougars’ head coach Coby Peeler says he is a physical player looking for the hit nearly every time the ball is snapped.

Check out coach Peeler’s full breakdown of Griffin and his game in the video above!