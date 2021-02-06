DB Amare Jenkins, Whale Branch

(WSAV) – Sometimes, the loudest guys on the field are cornerbacks who pride themselves on shutting down and shutting up the receiver they are lined up against.

According to head coach Jerry Hatcher, Amare Jenkins is more of the ‘quiet type’ who likes to let his play do all the talking. The Warriors defense was a big reason the team put together an undefeated regular season and Jenkins played a massive role in the memorable journey.

According to Lowcosports.com, Jenkins broke up eight passes and corralled four interceptions during his senior season.

Check out Hatcher’s full breakdown of Jenkins and his game in the video above!