DB Alex Frazier, Battery Creek

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Alex Frazier to Team Lowcountry for the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!

Despite playing in a region with teams that didn’t throw the ball often, head coach Terrence Ashe says the star defensive back managed to come up clutch with a handful of pass break ups and interceptions.

Frazier is listed as a DB on the roster, but played on the other side of the ball as a wide receiver for the Dolphins too.

Check out Coach Ashe’s full breakdown of Alex Frazier and his game in the video above!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories