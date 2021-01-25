DB Alex Frazier, Battery Creek

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Alex Frazier to Team Lowcountry for the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!

Despite playing in a region with teams that didn’t throw the ball often, head coach Terrence Ashe says the star defensive back managed to come up clutch with a handful of pass break ups and interceptions.

Frazier is listed as a DB on the roster, but played on the other side of the ball as a wide receiver for the Dolphins too.

Check out Coach Ashe’s full breakdown of Alex Frazier and his game in the video above!