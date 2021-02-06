DB Adam Clark, Hilton Head

(WSAV) – Described by head coach B.J. Payne as a young man with no ‘mediocre button’, Adam Clark went above and beyond for the Hilton Head High Seahawks in his one and only year with the team.

That’s right…

Despite not playing football his first three years of high school, Clark blew up his senior season and impressed his coaches enough to put him on this roster!

One of quarterback Sam Summa’s favorite targets on offense, Clark hauled in a couple of impressive catches during the WSAV Blitz Live Game of the Week between Hilton Head and James Island this season.

Check out coach Payne’s full breakdown of Clark and his game in the video above!