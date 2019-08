Elections 2019: Mayor, council candidates in Chatham County

Candidates in Chatham County have until Friday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. to qualify for the 2019 municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

News 3 has gathered a list of those who have qualified to date. We will update this page with additional information on candidates.

Savannah

Mayor: Eddie DeLoach (incumbent), Van Johnson, Regina Thomas, Louis Wilson, Sr.

Alderman At-Large Post 1: Carol Bell (incumbent)

Alderman At-Large Post 2: Tony Center

District 1 Alderman: Bill Durrence (incumbent), Bernetta Lanier

District 2 Alderman: Detric Leggett, Peter Pannizo

District 3 Alderman: John Hall (incumbent), Linda Wilder-Bryan

District 4 Alderman: Nick Palumbo

District 5 Alderman: Estella Edwards Shabazz (incumbent)

District 6 Alderman: Antonio Hunter, Kurtis Purtee, Tony Thomas (incumbent)

Garden City

Mayor: Don Bethune (incumbent), Gary Monroe

Council District 2: Debbie Ruiz (incumbent)

Council District 3: Bruce Campbell (incumbent), Natalyn Morris

Council District 4: Rosetta Bryant Cody (incumbent), Richard Lassiter, Jr.

Pooler

Mayor: Steve Larson

Council: Bruce Allen (incumbent), Aaron Higgins, Tom Hutcherson, Falgun “Pappu” Patel, John Wilcher, Karen Williams

Tybee Island

Mayor: Wanda Doyle (current councilmember), Mack Kitchens, Shirley Sessions (current councilmember)

Council: John Bremer, Barry Brown (incumbent), Jay Burke, III, Nancy DeVetter, Fidelia Fowler, Sean Joyce, David McNaughton, Brian West

