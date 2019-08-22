Elections 2019: Mayor, council candidates in Bryan County

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ELEX 2018 - FEATURED BRYAN CO_1524870859336.jpg.jpg

Bryan County candidates have until Friday, Aug. 23 to qualify for the 2019 municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

News 3 has gathered a list of those who have qualified to date. We will update this page with additional information on candidates.

Pembroke

  • Mayor: Judy Cook (incumbent)
  • Council District 4: Tiffany Walraven (incumbent)

Richmond Hill

  • Council Post 2: Robbie Ward
  • Council Post 3: Bill Donahue (previously appointed), Mark Ott
  • Council Post 4: Les Fussell (previously appointed), Steve Scholar

→ Go back to Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Community Calendar