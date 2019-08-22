Elections 2019: Mayor, council candidates in Bryan County

Bryan County candidates have until Friday, Aug. 23 to qualify for the 2019 municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
News 3 has gathered a list of those who have qualified to date. We will update this page with additional information on candidates.
Pembroke
- Mayor: Judy Cook (incumbent)
- Council District 4: Tiffany Walraven (incumbent)
Richmond Hill
- Council Post 2: Robbie Ward
- Council Post 3: Bill Donahue (previously appointed), Mark Ott
- Council Post 4: Les Fussell (previously appointed), Steve Scholar