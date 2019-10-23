Elections 2019: Beaufort County candidates, school bond referendum

The 2019 municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of those who have qualified in Beaufort County.

Two questions will also be on Beaufort County ballots for a school bond referendum, proposing improvements for school safety, facilities and more.

Here’s what voters will see on the ballot:

Question 1 (vote “yes” or “no”)

Shall the Board of Education of the School District of Beaufort County, South Carolina (the “School District”) be empowered to issue, at one time or from time to time, general obligation bonds of the School District in a principal amount of not exceeding $290,555,000, the proceeds of which shall be used for the following purposes:

Acquiring, installing and constructing safety and security improvements district wide;

Constructing and equipping a replacement school for Robert Smalls International Academy; demolishing existing facility;

Constructing and equipping additions at May River High School and River Ridge Academy;

Constructing and equipping renovations at Beaufort Elementary School;

Constructing and equipping renovations and additions at Battery Creek High School and Hilton Head Island Middle School including demolition where necessary; and

Acquiring, installing and constructing technology infrastructure and related equipment district wide?

Question 2 (vote “yes” or “no”)



If and only if Question 1 above is approved, shall the Board of Education of the School District of Beaufort County, South Carolina (the “School District”) be empowered to issue, at one time or from time to time, general obligation bonds of the School District in a principal amount of not exceeding $54,055,000 the proceeds of which shall be used for the following purposes:

Constructing, renovating, expanding and equipping space for Career and Technology Education programs at Battery Creek High School and May River High School;

Designing renovations for Hilton Head High School;

Constructing and equipping athletic improvements at Beaufort Middle School, Whale Branch Middle School, River Ridge Academy, Bluffton Middle School and H.E. McCracken Middle School;

Constructing and equipping athletic improvements at high schools district wide; and

Construction, equipping and improving playgrounds at early childhood centers, elementary schools, and PreK-8 schools district wide?

Bluffton

Mayor

– Lisa Sulka (incumbent)

Town Council

* vote for up to two

– Bridgette Frazier

– Harry Lutz (incumbent)

– Dan Wood (incumbent)

Port Royal

Mayor

– Joe DeVito

– Mary Beth Gray Heyward (current Mayor Pro Tempore)

Town Council

* vote for up to two

– Jerry Ashmore (incumbent)

– Robert Landrum (incumbent)

