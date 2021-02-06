ATH Sam Summa, Hilton Head

(WSAV) – Hilton Head High football coach B.J. Payne calls Sam Summa the ‘best leader’ he’s ever coached. That’s saying something, considering all the great players that have made their way through the Seahawks’ program.

Picking up where fellow Seahawks star Cole DeMarzo left off, the dual-sport athlete showed off his versatility at multiple positions during his time with the program. Described as a legit ‘barefoot six-foot-seven’ 230-pound athlete, Summa could play at the next level as a quarterback or a tight end.

Despite the Seahawks playing just three games this season due to COVID-19 precautions, Summa impressed college coaches enough to pick up a handful of offers, both full-ride and preferred walk-on, from Division I schools.

Check out coach Payne’s full breakdown of Summa and his game in the video above!