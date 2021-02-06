ATH Jaylen Reeves, Whale Branch

(WSAV) – Whale Branch head football coach Jerry Hatcher could talk about Jaylen Reeves for hours.

The fact that Reeves was able to pile on 17 combined touchdowns on offense is one thing. Little do you know, Reeves helped out his own cause by putting together an impressive 20-tackle, 4-interception season on the defensive side as well.

Hatcher says the senior athlete reminds him of former NFL and South Carolina wide receiver Bruce Ellington. Coach would know — he coached against Ellington for three years when he was at Bluffton High.

Check out coach Hatcher’s full breakdown of Reeves and his game in the video above!