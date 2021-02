(WSAV) – Name a position. Connor Schmitz has likely played it for the Hilton Head football team.

That’s why head coach B.J. Payne listed him as an athlete on this year’s Border Bowl roster…if you call him a running back, he’ll probably turn around and make a big play at safety!

A special kind of stat-sheet stuffer, Schmitz proved to be one of the most vital components to the Seahawks three-game season.

Check out coach Payne’s full breakdown of Schmitz and his game in the video above!