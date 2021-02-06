(WSAV) – New Hampstead’s Noddy Thomas isn’t the most imposing football player on the team, clocking in at 5-foot-6.
But get him in coverage, and he’ll lock up guys that are six inches taller and dozens of pounds heavier.
Thomas had four interceptions and six pass breakups on the season, with only one completion allowed. Eventually, other teams started throwing away from his side of the field, one of the biggest signs of respect that can be afforded to a cornerback.
Welcome to Team Coastal Empire, Noddy.
ATH Noddy Thomas, New Hampstead
