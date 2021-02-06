ATH Nayrone Holmes, Colleton County

(WSAV) – Nayrone Holmes has been just about everywhere on the field for Colleton County. After leading the Cougars in interceptions as junior cornerback and safety, Holmes was moved to quarterback for his final season.

Once again, the star athlete found success at a new position. Head coach Coby Peeler says Holmes responded to the position change with over 800 yards rushing in seven games and threw for 500 yards as well.

Holmes’ senior campaign caught the eye of the Erskine football program. The Flying Fleet offered him in early January

Check out coach Peeler’s full breakdown of Holmes and his game in the video above!