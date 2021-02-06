ATH Antjuan McKay, Bethesda Academy

(WSAV) – Both Border Bowl rosters are stacked from top to bottom with good people, not just good players. 
 
However, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that coaches talk about more glowingly than Antjuan McKay. 
 
The Bethesda Academy quarterback has been praised as a leader off the field by his coach, always willing to fill up water jugs and clean up the sideline alongside underclassmen. 
 
His 19.4 yards per completion mark and 13 touchdowns don’t hurt anything either, of course.

