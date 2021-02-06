(WSAV) – Beach High School running back Antario Brown was one of the most electric players in our area this year!
Brown committed to Northern Illinois University as the highest-rated recruit in school history, per 247Sports. He ran for 375 yards in just five games for the Bulldogs this season.
However, Brown’s impact goes far beyond his production on the field, as head coach Michael Thompson can attest to.
ATH Antario Brown, Beach
