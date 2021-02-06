ATH Ames Rackleff, Statesboro

(WSAV) – Ames Rackleff made the switch from being a two-year starter for Statesboro at defensive back as a sophomore and junior to quarterback as a senior. 
 
In his sole year behind center, Rackleff made his coach look smart, winning two Bulloch County Farm Bureau player of the week awards. He proved himself as a threat to put the ball in the endzone both through the air and on the ground. 
 
Due to his multi-talented background, Rackleff made the Border Bowl roster as an athlete, rather than as a member of a particular position group. 
 
Welcome to Team Coastal Empire, Ames Rackleff.

