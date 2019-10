The 2019 municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of those who have qualified in Appling County.

Baxley

Council Seat 1

– Santina Fryer (incumbent)

Council Seat 2

– Esco Hall, Jr. (incumbent)

– Carlos Rooks, Sr.

Council Seat 5

– Betty Livingston (incumbent)

Graham

Mayor

– Christopher Jones

– Don Rentz (incumbent)

Council At-Large

– Jessie Conaway (incumbent)

– James Hill, Jr. (incumbent)

– Shemeka Vann

*voters will select two

