3Deep Girls Third Team: Tynley Smeltzer

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Calvary Day’s Tynley Smeltzer to the 3Deep All-Star Girls Third Team! A multi-sport athlete, the College of Charleston volleyball commits’ exploits during volleyball matches are rivaled only by her incredible talent on the basketball court.

The senior played a crucial role as a wing and rebounding presence in the Cavalier’s magical run to the GHSA A-Private Final Four in the 2018-19 season.

Smeltzer was also putting together an impressive senior season, over ten points and nearly nine rebounds per game, before suffering a season-ending injury. Despite the sudden end to her season, the senior Cavalier made it her mission to show up to every practice and game to support her young team.

Hear what Smelzter and head basketball coach Jackie Hamilton have to say about her game in the video above!