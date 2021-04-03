3Deep Girls Third Team – Tiana Williams

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Johnson High’s Tiana Williams to the 3Deep All-Star Girls Third Team!

During a stretch in which Johnson trotted out stacked team after stacked team, Williams still managed to stand out and become a must-start player for this 2021 Atomsmashers’ squad.

Given what she’s been through off the court, simply cracking Johnson’s starting lineup is enough for us to give her a round of applause. Doctors discovered a hole in her heart in 2018 and she was forced to sit out half of that season to recover from the surgery.

Not only did she work her way back onto the court, Williams also helped out a teammate who also dealt with serious health issues. Junior forward Amani Hamilton was diagnosed with Chiari Type 1 Malformation, a condition where the back of the skull pushes on the brain, and leaned on Williams for guidance through what was a scary time.

An incredible person on and off the court, we are honored to have Williams be a part of this all-star special!