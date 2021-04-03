3Deep Girls Third Team: Samari Mitchell

(WSAV) -We are pleased to welcome Bluffton’s Samari Mitchell to the 3Deep All-Star Girls Third Team!

Mitchell played a vital role in Bluffton’s run to back-to-back region titles her junior and senior year. The Bobcat star stuffed the stat sheet, averaging just a few points and rebounds shy of a double in both seasons!

Even in a shortened pandemic season, Mitchell stood out as a clear-cut candidate for our all-star team. Mitchell racked up double-digit rebounds in half of the games this season and was good for at least two steals just about every night.

Head coach Lonnie Roberts says he was most impressed with her improvement on mid-range jumpers and ability to lock someone down on the perimeter.

