May River’s Morgan Kinlaw-Scott established herself as one of the best post players in the Lowcountry, averaging 13.7 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Sharks.



The sophomore also leads her team in steals with 2.2 per game.



Kinlaw-Scott credited her performance partly to her time in the weight room.



“It contributed so much,” Kinlaw-Scott said. “In the beginning of playing varsity basketball, I was one of the smaller girls. I played alongside people like [graduated senior] Jordan Bigham. I’m not a very tall girl and being a post player when you’re 5-foot-8 is kind of hard.”



Kinlaw-Scott plans to play AAU basketball this summer with H2, which is based out of Atlanta.



“I’ll also be going to college camps to talk to coaches and players and see what the life of a college basketball player is like,” Kinlaw-Scott said.



She’s still early in her recruitment, but we believe that Kinlaw-Scott has a bright future ahead of her, which is why she earned a place on the 3Deep squad!