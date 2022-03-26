Few players in the state can score like Madison Taylor.



Forty-seven points in a win over Johnson. Forty-six in a win over Savannah High. Absolute video game numbers on a regular basis.



With production like that, it’s pretty easy to see why Taylor, a junior, was named the Class 3A-Region 3 Player of the Year in a grouping that included fellow 3Deep selections Amani Hamilton and K’Lya Hankerson.



“I want to be a floor general that can shoot the ball well and drive to get to the free throw line, definitely make free throws,” Taylor said.



“And plays great defense,” added interim head coach Jason Cave.



Taylor played for Peachtree Ridge High School before coming to Southeast Bulloch and still plays AAU basketball with FBC Black Future, an Atlanta-area team.



We can’t wait to see what Madison accomplishes in her senior year as a Yellow Jacket. Congratulations on your selection to the all-star team!