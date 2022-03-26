The Whale Branch Warriors played in a tough region in SCHSL Class A, sandwiched between a Cross High School team on the rise and a state champion in Military Magnet Academy out of Charleston.



It’s fortunate for Whale Branch that they had a talent like Kynew Barnwell leading their team. She scored 19.5 points per game, more than twice the next-highest scorer on the Warriors. Barnwell also added 3.2 assists per game.



Arguably Barnwell’s most impressive game came against Wade Hampton in January when she scored 37 of the Warriors’ 51 points, leading her team to a key victory and setting the school records for points in a game.



Barnwell earned a Region 7A Player of the Year award and was selected as first-team all-state in Class A.



She does more than just basketball, though. She also runs both cross country and the 5,000-meters in track.