3Deep Girls Third Team: Jordan Bigham

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome May River’s Jordan Bigham to the 3Deep All-Star Girls Third Team!

The Sharks forward was solid as a rock from the moment she stepped on the court as a freshman. Being the coach’s daughter, Bigham also had high expectations! She certainly lived up to them, as she helped lead May River to its best season in program history and a Class 3A lower state championship appearance in 2020.

As a senior, Bigham was charged with leading a much younger Sharks team through a season unlike any other. The Sharks managed to play seventeen games during the pandemic and Bigham turned in a memorable performance against Pinewood Prep with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 blocks.

Jermaine Bigham, her dad and high school coach, describes her as a defensive-minded player with a ‘high basketball IQ’ who made it a joy to come to work everyday and coach this team.

Check out what else the Bigham’s had to say about Jordan’s game in the video above!