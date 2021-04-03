3Deep Girls Third Team: Jamiah Jones

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Statesboro’s Jamiah Jones to the 3Deep All-Star Girls Third Team!

The long-time Blue Devils’ starter stood out as one of the smoothest point guard’s in the area with her ability to attack the rim and keep her teammates involved! Over the course of her high school career, Jones stayed steady with 10 points and over two assists per game.

Described by her high school coach as a “calming presence,” Jones directed an explosive Statesboro offense to an undefeated season and a region crown.

Check out more from Jones and her high school coach in the video above!