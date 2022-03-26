The Claxton Tigers rattled off 10 wins in a row at one point this season, thanks, in part, to the efforts of junior Aniya Smith in the paint.



Smith led the team in both points per game (13.4) and rebounds per game (7.4) while playing every position from small forward through center.



When she’s not playing basketball, Smith is a member of the track and field team, competing in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays as well as the high jump.



“You could very well tell in seventh grade that she was going to be special,” said head coach Ryan Tomblin. “She really started to assert herself on the middle school team. You could really tell a major difference when she was on the floor.”



For her long track record of success – and the success we’re sure she’s going to have during her senior year – Aniya Smith has earned a spot on the 3Deep Girls Third Team.