Abby Peduzzi took home Region Player of the Year honors after helping guide Hilton Head Christian to a fourth straight state title.



Impressed yet?



“She gets after it,” said head coach Kenny Conroy. “She’s an inside-outside force that’s very competitive. She has a knack for knowing where the ball is and is relentless on the boards.”



Conroy estimates that Peduzzi logged double-doubles in about three-quarters of her games and shoots about 80 percent on her free throws.



Her efforts in the paint benefit the rest of the team.



“We try to work our offense from inside-out so when she’s getting double-teamed down low, someone else is going to be open.”



Local website LowCoSports called Peduzzi “the definition of a proven winner,” and it runs in the genes. Her brother, J.P., was the starting quarterback on the 2020 Eagle football team that took home a state championship. Her father, Ron, was the head coach of that team and won another state title this season.



Peduzzi also played volleyball and soccer to go with a 4.6 GPA in the classroom.



Good luck in college, Abby!