3Deep Girls Second Team: Zhani Thompson

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Whale Branch’s Zhani Thompson to the 3Deep All-Star Girls Second Team!

After spending her first two years of high school at Calvary Day, Thompson returned home to Whale Branch for her final two seasons…and what a homecoming it was!

As the Warriors racked up win after win, the dominant power forward put up double-double after double-double. Thompson led the team in rebounds and blocks, while finishing second in points.

“It was like she never left,” head coach LaToya Mack says. “As she got back, the girls saw her and it was like she never left. They gelled and connected just like that.”

Check out what else Thompson and coach Mack had to say about the the senior star’s game in the video above!