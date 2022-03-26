Taniyah Bowman does not tower over her peers, to say the least.



Clocking in at only 5-foot-2, Bowman has found plenty of ways to be effective despite her diminutive stature, scoring 15.1 points per game and ripping down 3.5 rebounds per game.



Bowman tends to save her best performances for the games that matter most, such as the Tigers’ second-round playoff matchup against Dacula. She dropped 27 points in that game and added four rebounds and six steals.



Although Bradwell fell in the region championship game to Brunswick, they still had one of their most successful seasons in recent memory — and Bowman is a big reason why.



“She’s special because she’s just so athletic and resilient,” said head coach Faye Baker. “She plays like she’s about 5’7” or 5’8”. She plays beyond her size and is just exceptionally quick.



“I watched her as a youngster coming through the recreation department and I noticed then how quick she was. At that level, she was just so much faster than everybody to the point where she was just scoring transition layups all the time.”



She still has one year left in a Bradwell uniform and at the rate she’s developing, we might be talking about Bowman as a First Team selection next season.