Hilton Head Christian Academy’s sophomore sensation Tamya Hutchinson is one of the biggest reasons the Eagles brought home another state title ring.



She came up big against the Eagles’ best opponents, dropping 30 points in an overtime victory against Calvary Day and a 13-point team high in HHCA’s state semifinal win over Palmetto Christian.



Although the Region Player of the Year award went to Hutchinson’s teammate, Abby Peduzzi, the guard still won an All-Region First Team commendation, alongside teammate Devon Yarde.



“She’s the motor that makes us run,” head coach Kenny Conroy said. “She can handle the ball, she can apply defensive pressure full court, she’s an unselfish player, can get to the rim very easily, and has a great little outside shot. She’s the total package as a sophomore.”



Conroy, who has since moved on to become the athletic director at Country Day, also said that Hutchinson and Yarde would be a potent backcourt combo for years to come in the Lowcountry.



We tend to think he’s right about that.