3Deep Girls Second Team: Storie Daise

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Jenkins star Storie Daise to the 3Deep All-Star Girls Second Team!

Watch Daise’s tape for a few minutes and you’ll understand why coaches speak glowingly about the Warriors star. Her intensity on the defensive side of the ball is matched only by her willingness to absorb contact and finish under pressure in the paint.

After averaging single digit scoring numbers her first two seasons, Daise made a massive jump to put up more than 11 points per game her junior and senior seasons. Her coach, Brianna Brooker, says its been incredible to watch the GHSA AAA-Region 3 First Team selection grow over the years and she will be sorely missed on this Jenkins squad.

Check out what else Brooker and Daise had to say in the video above!