3Deep Girls Second Team: Prencis Harden

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Emanuel County Institute’s Prencis Harden to the 3Deep All-Star Girls Second Team!

Word travels fast in this basketball community. Even though ECI’s campus is over an hour away from the WSAV station, we kept hearing about this Kennesaw State commit putting on some incredible performances.

One look at her stat line will tell you she is a special talent. As a senior superstar, Harden averaged a shade under 30 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists per game for the Bulldogs.

She made a living off a sweet shooting stroke and dazzling moves — moves she picks up by staying up late to watch NBA and WNBA games!

Check out what Harden and Melissa Carlyle, the ECI girls basketball coach, had to say about her game in the video above!