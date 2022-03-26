Statesboro girls basketball often goes deep into its bench to find success, with 12 players logging at least 10 games played.



Standing out amid all that talent is tough, but Madison Lee has found a way to do it.



Lee played on the wing for the Blue Devils and also handled the ball, averaging 8.6 points per game and 6 rebounds per game. Her average of 3 steals per game was also a team-high.



Though head coach Marty Holder is more impressed by what Lee does off the court.



“She has a 3.9 GPA,” Holder said. “She was our homecoming queen. She volunteers at the elementary schools, she volunteers in the community. She is always doing something in the community. She holds down a job. She is always busy and she’s doing positive things.”



It’s no wonder that Lee got an opportunity to play at the next level, signing with Miles College in Division II. No doubt she’ll have plenty of supporters in the Hostess City when the Golden Bears return to play Savannah State!