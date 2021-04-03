3Deep Girls Second Team: Kyra Finley

(WSAV) -We are pleased to welcome Richmond Hill’s Kyra Finley to the 3Deep All-Star Girls Second Team!

Finley was the definition of a Swiss Army knife for the Wildcats this season. She played every single position and, while learning how to navigate each new position, still managed to essentially average a double double.

“She’s grown and developed over these four years and we’ve grown to depend on her,” Richmond Hill head coach Sara Jones explains. “Not only with her physical ability, but also the leadership role she’s take on this year.”

On top of her roles for the Wildcats’ offense, Finley was typically charged with guarding the opponent’s best player each night.

“She’s not going to back down against anybody,” Jones adds. “That’s the type of player she is and she worked hard in the weight room to make sure she doesn’t get pushed around down there.”

Check out more from our conversation with Kyra and coach Jones in the video above!