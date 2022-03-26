The Johnson Atom Smashers had just six players by the end of their region title-winning season.



Fortunately for head coach E’Lona Levett, one of those players was senior K’Lya Hankerson.



“K’Lya blocks shots really well, she rebounds well, she plays incredible defense, she steals the ball. She will steal the ball nine times out of 10 if it comes to her side,” said Levett.



The statistics bear that out: Levett averages 3.8 steals per game. That’s not the only thing she does well. Hankerson scores 15.3 points per game and pulls down 10.3 rebounds per game.



Hankerson combined with fellow senior Amani Hamilton to pace the Johnson offense as they won their third straight Class 3A, Region 3 crown.



Next year’s team will have to do without both of them, but they set a sterling example for the younger players to follow.



“I’m going to hate to see both of them go, but I think at the next level they’re both going to do great things,” said Levett.