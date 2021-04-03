3Deep Girls Second Team: Kayleigh Washington

(WSAV) -We are pleased to welcome Bluffton’s Kayleigh Washington to the 3Deep All-Star Girls Second Team!

Alongside teammate and fellow all-star team selection Samari Mitchell, the Bobcats senior star showed immense passion for her work on the defensive side of the ball.

Averaging close to 10 rebounds per game her senior season, Washington says she made it her mission to box out and kickstart the Bobcats’ up-tempo offense with outlet passes. Not an answer you often hear from athletes in the high school game!

Even though Bluffton didn’t go as far in the state tournament as they would have liked, Washington wraps up her high school career thankful that the Bobcats were at least able to actually take the court and win a region title this year.

Check out what Washington and her coach, Lonnie Roberts, had to say about her senior season in the video above!