Woodville-Tompkins played in a brutal region in Class AA, sandwiched between area powerhouses like Swainsboro and Vidalia.



With a gauntlet like that to go through, the Wolverines were sure happy to have the services of sophomore forward Brianna Pelote, who averaged a double-double with 15.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game.



Pelote also anchored the Wolverine defense, racking up an insane 5.7 blocks per game.



Georgia high school hoops expert Kyle Sandy describes Pelote as “an interesting long-term prospect.”



“Big body with long arms. Comfortable shooting from the perimeter, effective rebounder and has some quality footwork inside,” Sandy added.



The physical attributes might have laid the groundwork, but the effort Pelote put in over the summer of 2021 made it possible for her to capitalize on her 6-foot-2 frame.



“The weight room work really helped me finish through contact and allowed me to control my body more,” Pelote said.



The Wolverines fell just a point short of knocking off Swainsboro in the region title game. Pelote’s play this year makes a strong case for the Wolverines being right back near the top again next season.