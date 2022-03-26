You won’t find a more do-it-all athlete than Veronica Sierzant.



She runs track, plays soccer and is such a standout on the volleyball court that she has multiple Division I offers. Is it any wonder that Sierzant won the Hollis Stacy Award for Chatham County’s most versatile female athlete?



Sierzant also excelled on the basketball court for the Islands Sharks this year, averaging 21 points and 17 rebounds per game to go with four blocks per contest. She posted a double-double in 20 of the 21 games in which she played and even had a triple-double.



Although the Sharks did not win a region title this year as they’d hoped, several of their key players got better from watching Sierzant. She hopes to continue that into her senior year next season.



“They can reach whatever they want to,” Sierzant said of her teammates. “They can win region player of the year for basketball, they can go to the playoffs for basketball, soccer and volleyball. They can state qualify for track. They can do anything if they work at it.”



“She gets the freshmen and the backups to go 10 times harder and make her better and rise to her expectation levels,” said head coach Jamie Salas. “For a basketball team, you need 10 or 11 players ready to go so that kind of gets everyone prepared.”



Sierzant expects to play volleyball in college, but her basketball abilities are what landed her on the 3Deep Girls first team. Congratulations, Veronica!