3Deep Girls First Team – Mallory Robinett

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Savannah Christian’s Mallory Robinett to the 3Deep All-Star Girls First Team!

Sometimes, the most valuable player on the court isn’t the one who is going for 20 points every night or hauling in double-digit rebounds. The player who can do a little bit of everything pretty well can be the difference-maker in close games. That’s what Mallory Robinett was for Savannah Christian this past season.

The Raiders forward averaged double figures in points, but also peppered in 10 rebounds and five steals per game! Robinett’s coach, John Gant, says she put on a master class in leadership her senior season.

“She set the tone here and our freshman and sophomores were able to see from that and learn from that,” Gant says. “That’s going to help us tremendously next year. She doesn’t realize it yet, but the legacy she leaves from that standpoint of setting the culture tone is very huge from us.

Check out what else Mallory and her jhigh school coach had to say in the video above!