We at WSAV first encountered Mahkayla Premo as a freshman who helped power the Cavaliers to an undefeated conference slate and a deep state playoff run.



Ever since then, she has been one of the most dynamic guards in the Coastal Empire, averaging at least 15 points per game in three consecutive seasons.



She started off the 2021-22 slate with her most dynamic performance yet, averaging 20.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.



However, an injury suffered in January would cause her to miss the rest of the season.



It’s another obstacle for Premo’s mission to play basketball in college, which already ran up against a moratorium on in-person recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Premo’s 5-foot-5 frame caused some schools to overlook her, but that would be a mistake.



“That’s even more of a reason that I’ve got to really prove myself because I’m way behind what I could have been at this point,” Premo said. “Being undersized is just a chip on my shoulder. And if you put a chip on my shoulder, it’s over. I don’t care who you are in front of me. When we get on the court, it’s over.”



It sounds like some lucky school is going to land itself a steal with Calvary’s star guard.